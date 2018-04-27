Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, worldwide, has called on Bayelsa State governor, Mr. Seriake Dickson, to address the grievances of students of the state-owned Niger Delta University, Amassoma, which led to a protest and eventual closure of the institution.

The university has lately experienced, among other challenges, workers’ protests against their purported sack as well as the massive protest by students against the alleged increment in tuition fees by the authorities.

Reacting to Wednesday’s closure of the university by the senate of the institution, the Ijaw Youth Council, led by Eric Omare, expressed serious concern over the development.

He said: “The Niger Delta University, Amassoma, established by the first governor of Bayelsa State and Governor General of Ijaw nation, the late Chief D. S. P. Alamieyeseigha, is very pivotal to the development of the Ijaw nation. Before the creation of Bayelsa State and the eventual establishment of NDU, the Rivers State University of Science and Technology, RSUST, Port Harcourt, was the epicentre of the educational pursuit of the Ijaw people; hence most leaders of the Ijaw nation were trained in RSUST including the present governor of Bayelsa State.

“However, with the creation of Bayelsa State and establishment of the NDU by late Chief Alamieyeseigha, the educational epicentre of the Ijaw nation moved from the Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt to the Niger Delta University, Amassoma. Now, the greater percentage of Ijaw people desiring university education attend the Niger Delta University, Amassoma.”