The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) said on Thursday that it provided free medical outreach to more than 500,000 indigent persons under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the last 10 years across the country.

NMA’s President, Prof. Mike Ogirima, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja that the services included free medical and surgical outreaches.

Ogirima said that the association was poised to do more depending on the available of resources.

“For up to decade now, the Nigerian Medical Association as part of her Corporate Social Responsibility has been organising free medical and surgical hospital-based outreaches during her national meetings.

“We hold these outreaches in all the senatorial zones in the states while hosting our meetings.

“State chapters of our association have also extended this Godly and sacrificial act of love and charity to nooks and cranny of the respective states.

“Over 500,000 indigent Nigerians who were hitherto excluded by geography, economic status or physical lack of access have benefited from the goodwill of NMA; we are ready to do more depending on the availability of resources,’’ he said.

Ogirima added that the association would welcome collaborative partnership from individuals, faith-based organisations and corporate bodies to extend healthcare to those who had been left out due to no fault of theirs.

The NMA president promised that the association would continue to contribute its quota at improving the healthcare services for Nigerians, especially at the grassroots.