A Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan on Domestic Affairs, Dr. Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, has filed a no-case submission in response to the N5.1bn fraud charges filed against him by the Federal Government.

Dudafa, through his lawyer, Mr. Adegboyega Oyewole (SAN), said on Thursday that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission failed to establish a prima facie case against him.

He urged Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court in Lagos to discharge him and let him go.

A similar application was filed by Dudafa’s co-defendant, Joseph Iwuejo, also seeking to be discharged.

The EFCC had in 2016 arraigned them on 23 counts, alleging that they perpetrated a N5.1bn fraud using some companies.

According to the anti-graft agency, the N5.1bn emanated from the Office of the National Security Adviser, headed then by Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.).

It claimed that the fraud was perpetrated between June 2013 and June 2015.

It listed the companies allegedly used by the defendants to perpetrate the fraud as Seagate Property Development & Investment Limited; Avalon Global Property Development Company Limited; Pluto Property and Investment Company Limited; and Rotate Interlink Services Limited; Ibejige Services Limited; DeJakes Fast Food and Restaurant Nigeria Limited; and Ebiwise Resources.

The prosecuting counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo, told the court that Dudafa and Iwuejo, a banker, acted contrary to Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012 and punishable under Section 17(a) of the same Act.

But they pleaded not guilty, after which the trial commenced with the prosecution calling a number of witnesses and tendering documents.

After the close of the prosecution’s case on March 16, 2018, the court adjourned till April 26 for them to open their defence.

However, at the resumed proceedings on Thursday, rather than open their defence, they filed applications for no-case submission.

The prosecutor told the court that he had been served with the applications but needed time to respond.

Consequently, Justice Idris adjourned the case till May 15, 2018.