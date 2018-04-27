Chairman of the eight Local Government Areas in Bayelsa State have thrown their weight behind the ongoing civil service reforms by the Governor Seriake Dickson-led administration.

The reform has saved the local councils over N100 million in salaries and reduction of staff strength.

The local government chairmen, under the aegis of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, ALGON, led by Mr Joseph Fafi, while giving update on the ongoing reforms at the local government councils, yesterday said the reform had saved the council authorities monies to be used for prompt salary payment to genuine workers and support the councils’ contribution to the state scholarship scheme, the education trust fund and the training of medical officers for the councils.

Caretaker Chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Council, Mr. Ofoji Okpoku, who was absent from the briefing organised by the State Ministry of Information and Orientation led by Commissioner Daniel Markson-Iworiso, however, his account in the council was read by the State Commissioner for Local Government, Mrs. Agatha Goma.