Following the deteriorating security situation in the state, the Benue State House of Assembly Thursday summoned Governor Samuel Ortom to appear before the assembly to brief them on actions taken by the State Security Council to halt the incessant killings of the people of the state by Fulani herdsmen.

Ortom is to appear before the lawmakers next Wednesday for the interface.

The assembly also resolved to suspend plenary for one week in solidarity with the victims of the attacks.

It equally appreciated members of the National Assembly for their firm stance against the killings, particularly their decision to suspend plenary in protest and to summon President Muhammadu Buhari over the matter.

The Speaker of the assembly, Mr. Terkimbi Ikyange, who gave the ruling after a debate on a motion of Urgent Public Importance moved by Dr. Ianna Jato, also appreciated the state acting governor for his efforts at ensuring the protection of the people in the governor’s absence.

In his motion, Jato lamented that the people of the state were being killed in large numbers without any practical actions by those whose constitutional role it is to protect them.

He said the last Tuesday’s killing of two Catholic priests and worshippers in a morning Mass in Gwer Local Government Area and the one that followed few hours later in the same local government was a dangerous trend that must be halted without further delay.

In their contributions, the Majority Leader, Mr. Benjamin Adanyi and Mr. Paul Biam, described the acts as provocative, dastardly and inhuman aimed at annihilation of Benue people.

Also speaking, Mr. Titus Uba, Dr. Kester Kyenge and Mr. Avine Agbom said it was unfortunate that despite the contributions of Benue people to keep the country united, the Nigeria state seems to fold her hands and watch the genocide being perpetrated against the state by herdsmen militia.