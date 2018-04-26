The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday, warned the Federal government of Nigeria to desist from any form of ill-treatment towards the duo of Senator Enyinnaya Abribe and a former minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, over their roles in facilitating the release of its leaders, Nnamdi Kanu.

The group said any attempt to victimise Abaribe and Chidoka would be resisted and would push them to react appropriately .

The warning was contained in a press statement issued by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, and made available to newsmen in Awka.

The group wondered why the Federal Government was contemplating going after the two men knowing full well that Kanu’s inability to return to court as contemplated was frustrated by the alleged military attack on his residence in Afara Ukwu, Abia State.

Parts of the statement read, “The orchestrated witch-hunt against Chief Chidoka and Senator Abaribe must stop with immediate effect or else every APC infrastructure across Biafraland, both human and material will be decimated beyond recognition.

“We are not interested in engaging in any direct confrontation with anybody but if Nigeria thinks they can harass these outstanding Igbo sons because they merely stood up to surety our leader, then they are grossly mistaken.

“There are countless corrupt Fulani men in Nigeria. In fact that Nigeria is so backward today is because of Arewa misrule and unprecedented entrenchment of mediocrity at the heart of governance.”

The group said the obsession of this APC regime with Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB and Biafra is its greatest undoing. It said using blackmail to intimidate the political class in the South East does not mean there are no more men of good conscience who can rise up to criticise evil when they see one.

The group also added that, “IPOB is not and will never be interested in Nigerian politics but any politician unfairly singled out from the South East, South South and Lower Benue, to be ridiculed and messed up by either the EFCC or any other Fulani controlled government agency, will be resisted to the hilt.

“This nonsense is becoming intolerable. What are the crimes of Chief Osita Chidoka and Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe?

“Senator Abaribe merely criticised this regime which is his duty to do as an opposition lawmaker since at least on paper Nigeria is still a democracy.

“Leave Senator Abaribe and Osita Chidoka alone! If you want them to forfeit their bail bond please use the appropriate channels which is the law court not crude and primitive intimidation by the EFCC.

“It may have worked with Senator Dino Melaye but it definitely will not work with Senator Abaribe because IPOB will not allow it,” it said.