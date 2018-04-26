The new Commissioner of Police (CP), in Kwara, Aminu Saleh, has declared that there is no more space for criminals in the state.

The new CP, who made this known in Ilorin on Thursday in his office during his maiden press briefing, advised criminals to change and be responsible citizens.

“This briefing is to announce my presence and to alert the people that there is a new sheriff in town.

“There is no space enough in Kwara to accommodate criminals, hence criminals are advised to change and be responsible citizens,” he said.

The CP assured the people of the state that the scenario like the one that happened in Offa will not happen again anywhere in the state.

“As part of our effort to walk the above talk, I have put some strategy in place, apart from physically re-organising the security architecture of the state.

“We have also begun a complete re-orientation of the officers and men on the need for them to be prepared and give the best to protect the people,” Saleh said.

The CP added that the command was repositioning its strategies including personnel reorganization and widening its reach.

“Officers have been moved from one point to the other, more police presence in every nooks and crannies of the state.

“Patrol of officers within the city is intensified on a 24 hourly basis,” the CP added.

Saleh said that he had began consultations with relevant stakeholders in the state, like bankers, hotels owners, student bodies, selected youth organisations, royal fathers and government.

This, the CP said, was in a bid to strengthen police capacity to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

“We have also resolved to ensure that community policing is made our way of bringing service to the people,” he said.

The CP, therefore, advised officers and men in the command to be professional in their dealings with the public.

He warned policemen and women of the consequence of corrupt engagements, incivility and service compact.

“I am using this opportunity to convey my condolences to the families of the officers and other members of the public that lost their loved ones during the armed robbery attack in Offa,” the CP added.