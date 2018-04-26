The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bauchi Council, on Thursday decried the shabby treatment of local journalists covering the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Bauchi.

Chairman of the Council, Ibrahim Malam-Goje, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi that the blockage of most of the journalists from entering venues of events during the visit, had made coverage extremely difficult.

He said that most local journalists had to rely on proxies to report on the activities that took place at the Emir’s Palace and Air Force Base because they were blocked from getting to the venue.

“As members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm, security agents should appreciate the importance of journalists in covering activities.

“By blocking them from gaining access, there is the tendency to rely on proxies and this can give room for misrepresentation of facts, as well as publishing of wrong information on events.

“Also, such development could make colleagues seek information from unofficial sources and this can be dangerous,” he said.

Most journalists based in Bauchi were blocked from entering the venue by security agents that accompanied the president from Abuja, allowing mostly Press Crew members from the Villa.

Two Bauchi-based journalists who spoke to NAN, Hajara Aliyu and Magaji Gamawa, said they were denied access into the Air Force Base where the president inaugurated some projects.

They said some other colleagues of theirs could also not gain access.