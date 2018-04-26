The National Economic Council (NEC) has agreed to stop the movement of herdsmen in the country, starting with Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Kaduna and Plateau.

At a meeting presided over by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday, the council approved the creation of ranches across the country.

Dave Umahi, governor of Ebonyi state, disclosed this to state house correspondents at the end of the NEC meeting held at the presidential villa in Abuja.

The NEC comprises state governors and relevant ministries of government and the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Umahi said the five mainly affected states which have witnessed killings from the herdsmen/farmers clashes, are expected to make land available for ranches.

He added that with ranching, the nomadic herdsmen and their families would be able to access good medical facilities and good schools for their children if they stay in one place.

Ranching, he added, would also improve the well-being of the cattle.

Umahi also disclosed that the federal government and the affected states will still iron out the interventions expected from the two parties.

He added that herdsmen from neighbouring countries would be expected to show some travel documents, even though visa is not allowed for movement of those from West African countries.

On his part, Audu Ogbeh, minister of agriculture, said the federal government will no longer allow the killings to continue.

Ogbeh said Nigeria may no longer be able to keep to the ECOWAS protocol on free movement of persons.