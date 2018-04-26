A Chief Magistrate’s Court in Mpape, Abuja, has remanded a brother of the embattled Senator Dino Melaye, Mr. Samuel Melaye, and three others in Kuje Prison, Abuja.

It was learnt on Thursday that the court remanded the four defendants in prison on Wednesday.

They are to remain in custody till April 30 when the ruling on their bail application would be delivered.

Others detained alongside Samuel Melaye were Amaefula David, Pius Inyang and Mohammed Wazari.

Their detention was said to have followed the First Information Report filed by the police against the four men on Wednesday.

The FIR linked the four defendants to the Tuesday’s incident at Area One, Roundabout Abuja, where Melaye was said to have jumped out from a police vehicle conveying him to face other charges in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The police, in the FIR charged the defendants with criminal conspiracy, obstruction of public servant from performing his lawful duties, abatement and assault on police officers, offences which were said to be contrary to sections 97, 85, 267 and 173 of the Penal Code Law.

The four defendants were said to have pleaded not guilty to the charges when read to them on Wednesday.

Shortly after their arraignment, their lawyer, Mr. Nkem Okoro, of the law firm of Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), was said to orally applied for their bail.

But the bail application was opposed by the police.

The presiding magistrate was then said to have adjourned until Monday to deliver a ruling on the application.