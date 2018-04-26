Members of the House of Representatives are sharply divided over the calls for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari for the alleged extra-budgetary expenditure of US$496 million in the purchase of fighter jets from the US

Recall that the members had on Tuesday accused the president of impeachable offences and call for the commencement of impeachment process against him.

The disagreement arose following a motion by Hon. Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno) seeking the approval of the president’s letter on a request to include the sum of US$496 in the 2018 appropriation bill for the purchase of Super Tucano aircraft from the US government.’

Leading debate on the motion, Monguno, urged the House to include the money in the 2018 budget as “the president’s anticipatory approval was granted based on the critical importance of the aircrafts to National security of the nation.”

He noted that on Tuesday, 24 April 2018, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria sent a message to notify the House of Representatives of the decision to purchase Super Tucano Aircraft under a direct Government to Government arrangement with the United States of America;

Monguno said that the President has considered that this highly specialized Aircraft is critical to national security, granted Presidential anticipatory approval for the release of US$496,374,470.00 which was paid directly to the treasury of the United States Government for the purchase of the Aircraft;

He also informed that in the said letter, the President sought the approval of the House of Representatives for the sum of US$496, 374,470.00 (N151, 394,421,335.00) to be included in the 2018 Appropriation Bill currently before the National Assembly;

Also informed that the balance of the requirements for critical operational equipment is still being collated from the different security services which its financial implication will be presented in form of a Supplementary Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly for approval;

But opposing the motion, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta), raised a point of order that the motion should be discarded as appropriation bill should come in form of a bill, not a motion.

Supporting Ossai’s claim, Hon. Lovett Idisi (PDP, Delta) said: “What we are being asked is to indict the house, if there is an illegal process, we cannot correct it with illegality. This process goes against everything we stand for”.

However, Hon. Munir Danagundi (APC, Kano) argued that the president has “committed no sin.”

He said: “I did not see any sin that has been committed, section 82 of the constitution says ‘the appropriation bill in respect of any financial year has not been passed into law by the beginning of the financial year, the president may authorise the withdrawal of moneys in the consolidated revenue fund of the federation for the purpose of meeting expenditure necessary to carry on the services of the government of the federation for a period not exceeding months or until the coming into operation of the Appropriate Act, whichever is the earlier’ so the president has done nothing wrong.”

Also deputy speaker, Hon. Yussuff Lasun explained that the procedure to bring a substantive Bill is belated as the time of Public Hearing has passed, hence the written communication.

Similarly, Hon. Shehu Shagari (APC, Sokoto) pleaded with the sensitivity of the Members to allow the request from the President in light with the fact that the request is to beef up security for the nation, even though the powers of the National Assembly has been breached by the process.

But also kicking against the motion, Hon. Simon Irabor (PDP, Kaduna) reasoned that the president should have sent an addendum to the 2018 appropriation bill stating his intention, not to spend the funds without appropriation.

But ruling on the motion, Speaker Yakubu Dogara explained that there is no straightforward approach, but what the communication seeks the House to approve is for expenditure already made. “There are people watching the House ensure what they do is Constitutional, even if it is not Constitutional; it should only allow national interest supersede”.

He consequently ruled to refer the motion to the committee on rules and business to see if there is any way it can be debated on a further legislative day.