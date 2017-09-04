The governing council of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, in Umudike, Abia state, has been advised to demote 28 professors.

The recommendation was made by a panel set up to examine the “challenges influencing quality of academic programmes” in the university.

A report submitted by the six-man committee indicted the institution for allegedly breaching various guidelines regarding the appointment of professors in the university.

According to PUNCH, the report asked the governing council to approve the demotion.

The panel, headed by S. N. Ibe, examined the process involved in the award of professorship to about 31 lecturers in 2015.

It said a majority of those awarded professorship lacked the 12 years cognate experience required for such position.

“Whereas the guidelines, even as advertised in a national daily (newspaper) on Tuesday, January 20, 2015, stated that for a candidate to be qualified to be appointed a professor, he must have 12 years cognate experience, majority of those who were so appointed lacked that particular criterion,” it read.

The panel further recommended that 10 of those appointed should be demoted to the rank of associate professors; nine to senior lecturers; seven to lecturer 1 and two to lecturer II.

It said only three candidates – Mike Ukah, Isiguzo Ahaneku and Patricia Mbana – met the requirements needed to be appointed professors.