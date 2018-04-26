Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, on Thursday, shunned an invitation reportedly extended to him to appear before the Senate over the arrest and detention of Sen. Dino Melaye, and the killings across Nigeria.

The Senate had, on Wednesday, summoned the police boss to appear in the red chamber to address the lawmakers in plenary on Thursday.

The Police boss was, however, said to have accompanied President Muhammadu Buhari on a state visit to Bauchi State.