The Andoma of Doma in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Aliyu Ogah, has called for peace among farmers and herdsmen for the socio-economic development of the state and the country.

Ogah made the call on Thursday at his palace in Doma during a peace talk with the officials of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Doma chapter .

He said that peaceful co-existence among communities would also boost food production in the state.

“When farmers and herdsmen co-exist peacefully, the situation will enhance food security and the socio-economic well being of the people in particular and the economic development of the state.

“Peace is priceless and non-negotiable, that is why, I want to sue for peace among my people, especially among farmers and herdsmen so that both of them will enjoy the fruits of their labour.

“Peace is also the necessary requirement for the development of any society, hence the need for all of us to see ourselves as brothers’ keepers in the interest of development.

“As no society will develop in an atmosphere of rancour and confusion,” he said.

The Andoma of Doma, who lamented the crisis in some parts of the state, advised communities against reprisal attacks.

He urged his subjects to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities and live in peace irrespective of their differences.

Rev.Joseph Anzaku, the Chairman of CAN in the area, said that the visit was aimed at partnering with the Emirate Council in order to promote peace among the people of the area and in the state.

Anzaku advised communities affected by the recent mayhem against reprisal attacks, saying that no religion preached violence but all religions preached peace and unity.

He assured the Monarch that he would continue to advocate for peaceful co-existence among religious groups in the area for sustainable development.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that areas in Nasarawa Southern Senatorial district such as Keana, Obi, Awe and Doka in Doma local government area of the state had recently faced attacks by suspected herdsmen.