Suspected herdsmen, early hours of Thursday entered a church in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State and killed seven people.

The herdsmen were said to have invaded Mbamondo clan around 12.20am and attacked some displaced persons who had taken refuge at an African Church in the area and killed seven of them.

Many houses were also said to have been set ablaze.

Richard Nyajo, Chairman of the council confirmed the incident to our correspondent.