The Lagos high court has adjourned the case involving Innocent Chukwuma, CEO of Innoson Motors, following his absence and pending outcome of the petition against the presiding judge, Mojisola Dada, before the National Judicial Council (NJC).

On February 12, Innoson petitioned NJC to investigate the circumstance leading to Dada’s issuance of a bench warrant against him and ordering his arrest.

This followed the suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against him bordering on forgery.

In the resumed hearing on Wednesday, the lead prosecuting counsel to the EFCC, ABC Ozioko, maintained that despite the petition, the judge could still go on with the prosecution.

But lead counsel to Innoson, George Uwechue, raised the issue of the court’s lack of jurisdiction to entertain the case and that he was ready to move that application.

Citing the case of Igbeke v. FRN [2015], H, Uwechue insisted that Chukwuma was not compelled to appear in person to answer the forgery charge levelled against him.

However, prosecuting counsel A.B.C. Ozioko did not allow Uwechue read his address, insisting that the trial of the automaker must continue.

He also demanded Innoson appear in person for arraignment.

Dada subsequently moved the case to May 24.