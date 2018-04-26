The United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says that of 36 States in Nigeria, Kebbi State is among top 10 states with highest number of under five years old child mortality annually.

The international agency, led by its Chief of Health in Abuja, Dr. Sanjana Bhardwaj, stated this during a courtesy visit to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu at Government House, on Thursday.

Bhardwaj, who lamented over one million of children death under age of five annually in Nigeria, also noted that data showed that “Kebbi State continue reoccurring among five top states with highest child death rate in Nigeria.”

She informed Governor Bagudu that “There is need to do more on other sectors like good roads, agriculture, infrastructure facilities and education if all efforts on health sector to yield good results.”

The UNICEF team leader added that the team was in Kebbi State to brainstorm on to rescue the state from the child death rate.

“We are hoping within 90 days there could changes on the database,” she said.

Earlier, Governor Bagudu said the state was fully ready to collaborate with the UNICEF to achieve a positive result in the state.