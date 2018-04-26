Governors under the auspices of the Nigerian Governors Forum met on Wednesday night in Abuja over the last tranche of the Paris Club refund.

The first tranche of N522bn was approved for the states by President Muhammadu Buhari on December 16, 2016.

In July last year, the President also approved the release of N243.80bn as the second tranche, thereby bringing the total sum disbursed to states to N765.8bn.

However, the last tranche of the Paris refund is still pending.

Also on the agenda of the Wednesday night meeting, which was seen by newsmen, was the update on recovery of stamp duties, harnessing traffic management systems at the state level, and review of the National Economic council agenda.

Others were consultation on the agreement establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area briefing on 2018 seasonal rainfall predications, replicating the Edumarshals project at the state level and update on TV and radio rates collection project.

It was gathered the governors pull take decisions reached at the meeting to the National Economic Council Meeting which holds in Abuja on Thursday.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) chairs the NEC meeting.