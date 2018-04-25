A Plateau State High Court has ordered the interim forfeiture of four properties allegedly acquired by the Provost of Federal School of Medical Laboratory Technology, Plateau Sate, Dr Nkereuwem Etukudoh.

The Spokesman for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement that Justice D. D. Longi ordered the temporary forfeiture of a duplex, two parcels of land and four flats.

The order followed a motion ex-parte by the EFCC seeking interim forfeiture of the said properties, same having being acquired with proceeds of illegal activities.

Etukudo is standing trial alongside the accountant, FSMLT, Yusuf Samuel; Secretary of Tenders Board, Ernest Demtoe; and Goodluck Echewa, and Esio Udoh who are both contractors of FSMLT.

They were charged on 15 counts bordering on conspiracy, official corruption and diversion of FSMLT funds to the tune of N359m.

The statement read in part, “Details of the properties to be forfeited are: a duplex situated at 1 Senator John Mbatu Crescent (Plot 240) Andi Kan Beulah Estate, Phase 2, Kafe, Abuja; and four flats situated at 2 Edem Urua Road, Off Nudo Udoma Avenue, Itam Ikot Ebia Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

“Others include: a parcel of land measuring 4,183.560 square meters situated at Ediene Ikot Obio Imo, Abak Road, Uyo and another parcel of land measuring 2,657.686 square meters at Defarmco Street, Eniong Offot, Uyo Akwa Ibom State.”

It would be recalled that the prosecution had on February 22, 2018 presented its first witness, Ethel Ekam, a former employee of the FSMLT, who narrated how Etukudo and his accomplices allegedly mismanaged N359m FSMLT funds and tendered relevant documents to back up the claim.

However, attempts by the defence counsel to pose questions to the witness relating to a document was objected to by the prosecution as the document referred to was not in an admissible form.

In the meantime, the matter has been adjourned till May 31 from the earlier adjourned date of April 19 – 20, 2018 for cross-examination of the PW1 and continuation of trial.