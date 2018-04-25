The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says no fewer than 10,290 arrests were made for drug-related offences at various ports and border posts across the country in 2017.

The NBS stated this in Drug Seizure and Arrest Statistics for 2017 posted on its website.

The bureau stated that 9,626 of the suspects arrested were male while 664 were female.

The report stated that 1,605 or 15.6 per cent were convicted in 2017 while 1,167 or 11.3 per cent were on counselling.

It stated that 92,687 kilogramme (kg) of exhibits were destroyed while 317 hectares of farmland were also destroyed.

In addition, the report stated that 309,713kg of drugs were seized in 2017 by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

It stated that a total of 191,353 kg of Cannabis, also known as marijuana was seized in the year under review.

According to the report, this represents 61.8 per cent of the total drug seized within the period.

It further stated that Tramadol followed closely with 96,136kg seized, representing 31 per cent of the total drug seized.

It noted that Edo State recorded the highest kg (45,338) of drug seizure while Zamfara State recorded the least with 87.21kg of drug seized.

According to the report, data is provided by the NDLEA, verified and validated by the NBS.