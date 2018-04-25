Senator Shehu Sani has said on Wednesday that hospitalised Senator Dino Melaye was no longer in handcuffs in the intensive care unit at the National Hospital, Abuja.

Sani, on his Facebook page, revealed that he was one of the few senators allowed into the hospital ward to see Mr. Melaye when a delegation led by Senate President Bukola Saraki visited him.

Melaye had jumped out of a vehicle conveying him to Kogi State.

Saraki said the embattled senator required the services of a cardiologist.

Sani wrote: “I was among the few Senators allowed into the intensive care Unit of the National Hospital to see distinguish Senator Dino. He was not on handcuffs but on drips. He was barely able to speak and his neck was bandaged. I’m not a medical Doctor or a Nurse to conclude whether that means ‘stable or not’. That is the truth.”