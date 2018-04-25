The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, on Wednesday said the Federal Government said no agreement with the striking members of the Joint Health Sector Union.

Adewole said this in an interview with State House correspondents at the end of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister said the only documents the striking union had presented to the present administration were minutes of meetings its leadership had with the last administration.

He said the government could not implement minutes of meetings which could not be said to be an agreement.

He said, “When we came on board, they (JOHESU) only presented to us minutes of previous meetings with the past government and we said we can’t implement minutes of meetings.”

Adewole also claimed that the government had implemented 14 out of 15 demands made by the union.