Former Minister of State for Health, Dr Muhammad Pate, has hailed the appointment of a Nigerian, Mr Chinedu Moghalu, as Head, Communications and Advocacy for a UN programme.

Moghalu is now the spokesman for the Africa Risk Capacity/United Nations World Food Programme (ARC/WFP).

Mr Tashikalmah Hallah, Media Officer to Pate, said this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

The statement said that Moghalu’s wealth of experience in programme communication was expected to impact on his new assignment.

Pate described the appointee as the “Real African Union Ambassador”.

Pate, Chairman of Chigari Foundation, noted that Moghalu has contributed lot as a board member of the foundation to the success of the organisation in identifying and engaging traditional leaders in Northern Nigeria in primary healthcare delivery.

“He is a treasured asset for us at the Chigari Foundation and will be Nigeria’s ambassador per excellence at the ARC/WFP, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“We are proud of his appointment. There could not have been a better candidate for the job than him.

“His wealth of experience as programme communication specialist at the NEXIM Bank, his stay at Chigari Foundation as Board member is exemplary, and we are very proud of his appointment,” he said.

Pate expressed optimism that that Moghalu would perform diligently and prove his mettle as a symbol of excellence.

He noted that Moghalu’s appointment was coming at the right time when global efforts are geared towards responding to the challenges of climate change and natural disaster risk management.

Pate said such would be achieved through strategic communications to the Member States and the international community in bid to secure commitment through boosting resource mobilisation.

Before the appointment, Moghalu served as the Regional Head of Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) for the South-east and Delta states in Nigeria.

He was also the Head of the Corporate Communication Division at the bank’s Abuja headquarters.

He also had more than 10 years of working experience with various United Nations agencies, including the ILO and the Global Fund for AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

Moghalu holds M.Sc. degree in Communications for Development, and other degrees in Political Science and Law from University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and University of Lagos, in Nigeria.