President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has named members of the committee set up to investigate the invasion of the chamber and theft of the mace by suspected thugs on April 18, 2018.

The investigating panel will be jointly formed by members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Members from the Senate are the Deputy Majority Leader, Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah (Chairman); Chairman, Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator David Umaru; and Chairman, Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

Others are senators Gbolahan Dada, Shehu Sani, Usman Nafada and Rose Oko.

The leadership of the National Assembly had, on Monday night, met over matter.

Members of the Senate had also raised the issue of security of the National Assembly Complex at their closed door session on Tuesday.

Reading the resolutions reached by the lawmakers, Saraki had said, “At the meeting, we also resolved on the need to tighten security within the precincts of the National Assembly.

“So, I call on all members of the public to please co-operate with us in this area.

“We have to definitely tighten the movements in the National Assembly. Clearly, there are some loopholes here that we need to tighten. And in doing that, we seek your cooperation.

“We also resolved on the constitution of a joint committee of the Senate and the House of Representatives to investigate the incidence of the 18th of April, to look at the factors leading to it and make recommendations to ensure that such never happens again in any of the two chambers.

“Lastly, we also directed our Committees on Security, Intelligence, and Police, and mandated them to engage with the Director-General of State Security Services and the Inspector-General of Police to look at how to strengthen the security of the National Assembly; to ensure that this kind of security lapses does not reoccur.”

The Senate had, last Thursday, summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura, over the senate invasion and mace theft, saying the security chiefs would brief the lawmakers on the crime and the level of their investigations.