Northern lobby group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has described the Tuesday killing of two Catholic priests and some worshipers in a church at Ayar-Mbalom community in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State by suspected herders, as callous and unfortunate.

The Forum called on the Federal Government to set up a panel of inquiry into the incessant killings that have continued to bedevil most of Nigerian northern states.

ACF in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, also said that perpetrators of the heinous crimes must be fished out and be brought to book to serve as deterrence to others.

The statement reads: “Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) learnt with shock and grieve the killing of two Catholic priests and some worshipers in a church at Ayar-Mbalom, a community in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State by suspected herders on Tuesday.

“The spate of attacks on innocent people including clergymen and worshippers in their places of worship is most callous and unfortunate.

“ACF therefore calls on the security agencies to be more proactive and re-strategise their security operations in order to nip these avoidable blood letting in the bud.

“Perpetrators of these heinous crimes should be fished out and be brought to book to serve as deterrence to others.

“Furthermore, ACF urges the Federal Government to set up a Panel of inquiry into these incessant killings that have continued to bedevil most of the Northern states, with the hope that amicable solution would be found for common good.

“ACF consoles the government, people and families of those killed and wounded and hope that God would provide them with what it takes to bear the losses. May their souls Rest In Peace”