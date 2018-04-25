The Jigawa Government on Wednesday said it planned to distribute over three million Long-Lasting Insecticide Treated Nets (LLITNs) to residents of the state.

Malam Bilya Haruna, the Coordinator, Malaria Control Programme in the state, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse, as the state marked the 2018 World Malaria Day.

Haruna, who said that the gesture was to reduce contact with the vector that caused malaria, explained that each two persons were expected to be given one net.

The coordinator further advised people, particularly rural dwellers, to maintain the culture of keeping clean environment, free of stagnant water.

“Stagnant water serves as breeding site for mosquitoes that cause malaria. Any water that remains stagnant for one to two days can serve as breeding site for mosquitoes.

“So, people, particularly those in rural areas, must ensure that that they keep their environment clean and free from stagnant water,” he said.

According to him, people must also avoid self-medication whenever they fall sick, particularly malaria, saying people should always visit hospital for tests and treatments for malaria.

“People usually resort to self-medication whenever they fall sick from malaria and such habit usually leads to the death of most malaria patients.

“This is because people patronise local chemists and medical stores and buy antimalarial drugs without visiting the hospital to seek medical attention from medical doctors.

“They will go to hospital only when the sickness becomes worst. And by the time they will visit the hospital, the sickness must have had serious impact on them.

“So, due to the delay by most patients to seek medical attention from recognised hospitals, some of them end up dying,” the coordinator added.

Haruna urged people to always visit hospitals as the State Government had provided adequate drugs for the treatment of malaria, particularly among women and children.