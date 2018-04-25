The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, says embattled Sen. Dino Melaye (APC-Kogi West) currently receiving treatment at National Hospital, Abuja is in stable condition.

Saraki made the disclosure when he visited the lawmaker at the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital on Wednesday in Abuja.

Melaye, who sustained injury during his arrest by security operatives on Tuesday, was earlier taken to the Zankli Hospital, Abuja.

He was later transferred to National Hospital by men of the Nigeria Police for treatment.

He is being interrogated by the police in connection with sponsoring of political violence in Kogi and illegal possession of firearms.

Saraki, who led some senators to the hospital, said “we have seen Sen. Dino; he is in intensive care unit and he is stable for now.

“He is on fluids; he is being seen by cardiologists and all specialists.”

Saraki thanked the management and staff of the hospital “for what they have done so far.

“He (Melaye) is stable and being monitored. We pray for him to fully recover soon. He is not in handcuffs,” Saraki said.