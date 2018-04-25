Senate President Bukola Saraki says Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, has not eaten in 24 hours.

Melaye is currently in a hospital after sustaining injuries while trying to escape from the police vehicle conveying him to a court in Lokoja, Kogi capital, for a gunrunning case.

He has been accused of supplying guns to some murder suspects, an allegation the lawmaker denied.

Speaking to journalists after seeing Melaye at the National Hospital in Abuja, Saraki said they are working to resolve the issues around his feeding.

The senate president said Melaye who is in the intensive care unit is now stable.

“After the sitting at the senate today, we resolved to come here because over 24 hours we have not heard of know about the state of senator Dino. We’ve just seen him and he is in intensive care. He’s stable for now,” Saraki said.

“We know he hasn’t eaten for the last 24 hours, we are trying to resolve that. He’s on fluids and he’s being seen by cardiologists, all specialists. As you know, he has other (health) issues, he’s asthmatic. We are a bit concerned but for now we thank God he’s stable.

“We want to thank the management of the National, the professional and medical staff for what they’ve been able to do. As for now, he’s stable, he’s being monitored. We’ll continue to pray for him that he continues to recover. He’s not in handcuff.”

About 40 senators accompanied Saraki to the hospital but only seven of them were able to meet with Melaye at the trauma centre of the hospital.