Only two senators, Abu Ibrahim and Baba Kaka Garba, were permitted by the police to see embattled lawmaker, Dino Melaye, at the National Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

Senate Deputy Majority leader, Ibn Na’Allah, told his colleagues on Wednesday after leading a delegation in a futile effort to see Mr Melaye.

Giving his report, the lawmaker said the police informed him and others that only the two were permitted to see Mr Melaye.

He did not state whether the police gave reasons for this or not.

“We went to the National Hospital this morning where Senator Dino was alleged to have been kept from yesterday and we confirmed that he was brought yesterday at about 11 pm.

“We spoke to the doctor who is in charge of the ICU and they assured us that they are doing everything humanly possible to stabilise him but he is in the intensive care unit. We tried as much as possible to see him but we were refused access. The instruction that was left by the Police is that only Senator Abu Ibrahim and Senator Kaka are permitted to see him.

“As at the time we were leaving the hospital, an issue that the feeding of Dino has become an issue because the Police are not willing to feed him because of the situation. They are afraid. The hospital has equally expressed reservations about feeding Senator Dino.

“A medical personnel from the Police who is working together with the trauma surgeon handling Dino told us that whoever is bringing the food for Dino must taste it. There is also a report that Dino has asthma so a chest surgeon was the one seeing him while we were leaving.

“Lastly, there was an insistence to remove him from the National hospital but the management told them that an undertaking must be signed that whatever happens will be on them. That is what is keeping Dino at the National Hospital till date because nobody is willing to sign,” he said.

A member of the delegation, Francis Alimikhena, said there was difficulty in feeding the senator as police were exercising caution in giving him food.

“They said since yesterday, he has not eaten. The police said they cannot feed him because their food cannot be trusted, same with the hospital.

“Dino has mentioned two of his cooks who can prepare and bring food for him. It is very important that he must eat because if he doesn’t, there is no way the drugs will work.

“But the agreement remains that when they bring it, they will taste it,” he told his colleagues.