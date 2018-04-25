A Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, has remanded Peter Nwaoboshi, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator representing Delta North, in Ikoyi prison.

The trial judge, Mohammed Idris, ruled that the senator be remanded till Friday pending the hearing of the his bail application.

Sen. Nwaoboshi was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a two-count charge of money laundering.