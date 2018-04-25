The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has denied links with questions on President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent statement on the Nigerian youth.

The institution’s director of media and publicity, Ibrahim Sheme, said this in a press statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday evening.

According to the statement, the so-called examination questionnaire issued by one “Henry Osas” had nothing to do with NOUN as all the institution’s exams were concluded long before the President’s visit to the United Kingdom, where he delivered the speech Mr Osas quoted.

It further said its attention had been drawn to a publication on social media in which a purported examination questionnaire, titled “School of Education Course Code GST 103,” was circulated as a document emanating from the University.

“In the fake exam sheet, four questions were posed, built around His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent statement on the Nigerian youth. Each question was said to attract 30 marks if answered correctly,” the statement said.

“Even though some might consider the document invented and circulated by “Henry Osas” and his co-travellers as a mere social media joke, we believe that the use of the hallowed name of the National Open University of Nigeria and its official logo to transmit the joke was done with mischief. We take serious exception to the use of our well-respected identity for such unpatriotic and unbecoming behaviour,” the institution said in the statement.

The university said it has filed a formal complaint with the security agencies, with a plea to fish out the culprits behind this mischief and the view to take the appropriate legal action against them.

The National Open University of Nigeria is a federal Open and Distance Learning (ODL) institution. It is Nigeria’s largest tertiary institution in terms of student numbers.