The police have handcuffed Senator Dino Melaye to a hospital bed at the National Hospital, Abuja.

It was gathered on Wednesday that visitors were also not allowed to see the embattled senator, who was forcefully evacuated by the police from a private medical facility, Zankli Hospital and taken to the National Hospital, where he was admitted to the Trauma Centre on Tuesday night.

It was gathered that some senators who visited him on Wednesday (today) were barred by the police from entering the ward where Melaye was being cared for.

Melaye had escaped from police custody on Tuesday while being taken to Lokoja, Kogi State, and was conveyed in an ambulance to Zanklin Hospital, Mabushi, Abuja, after sustaining some injuries from his scuffle with his police escorts.

But the police on Tuesday evening stormed the private hospital and evacuated him to the National Hospital, against his doctors’ advice.

The lawmaker was taken in a police ambulance marked NPF 221 D around 10pm.

Two doctors from the hospital were also reportedly taken away by the police.

The National Hospital spokesman, Dr. Tayo Haastrup, confirmed to newsmen that Melaye was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday night.