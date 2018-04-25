The senate has adjourned plenary over the case of Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west.

The Kogi lawmaker is said to be at the intensive care unit of the National Hospital, Abuja, at the moment.

Bala Na’Allah, deputy leader of the senate, disclosed this on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Wednesday.

Na’Allah had been sent to find out the condition of Melaye who was taken to a hospital after he reportedly jumped out of a police vehicle which was conveying him to Kogi.

Senate President Bukola Saraki is on his way to the hospital after the upper legislative chamber agreed in solidarity.