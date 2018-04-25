A Federal High Court in Abuja has declared ‎the controversial section 25 of the Electoral Act Amendment bill, 2018‎, dealing with the reordering of the 2019 election sequence, as illegal.

‎Justice Ahmed Mohammed who delivered the judgment held the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the only institution or body constitutionally vested with the powers and vires to organised, undertake and supervised elections to the offices of the President, the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Governor and deputy governor of a state, the membership of the Senate, the House of Representatives and the House of Assembly of each state of the federation, including fixing the sequence and dates of the elections to the said offices.