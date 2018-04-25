Kano State Government has approved N88.9 million for payment of annual salary increment for its civil servants.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mustapha Fagge, the Public Relations Officer in the office of the Head of Service and issued to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday.

It said the Head of Service, Alhaji Muhammad Awwal-Na’iya, who made the disclosure when he received new officials of the state council of Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), announced that the money would be paid in April.

It added that in spite of the current economic situation in the country, the state government is paying N9.2 billion as wage bill monthly without delay.

The statement quoted the Head of Service as saying that the government would include NIM in the list of capacity building institutions for the training of its civil servants.

It said that Naíya advised the new NIM officials to embark on massive sensitisation campaign and advocacy visit to MDAs on their activities and benefit derivable from a partnership with the institute.

the statement said that the state NIM chairman, Dr Abubakar Salisu said the visit was to seek for state government support to host the annual national management conference of the Institute in September this year.