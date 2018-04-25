An NGO, iRestore Life Foundation, has embarked on free medical screening for inmates in the 244 prison formations across Nigeria.

The Foundation’s Coordinator, Modupe Adesina, told the News Agency of Nigeria ((NAN) on Wednesday that the medical screening took off at Kirikiri Prison, Lagos, before proceeding to Keffi Prison in Nasarawa State.

She said that the mission would be moving to Enugu Prison in the next phase of the exercise.

Adesina said that the NGO would screen the inmates for skin diseases, malaria, respiratory tract infections, HIV and tuberculosis and eye check, among others.

According to her, the NGO is working with a team of medical doctors and volunteer health workers to carry out the assignment.

She said that the health personnel would conduct diagnosis on inmates and prescribe drugs which would be giving to them free during the programme.

“We are organising the medical outreach to improve the health condition of inmates currently serving their jail terms in various prisons in the country.

“The mandate of our NGO is to ensure that the health of inmates across the country is giving adequate attention.

“We will try and go round, especially the major prisons and make sure that majority of inmates benefitted from this programme,” she said.

She commended the Nigeria Prisons Service for its kind gesture and call on other NGO’s to contribute positively to the life of inmates as most of the prisons were currently facing congestion.

NAN reports that there are 244 prison formations in Nigeria, 139 of which were located in urban areas.