No fewer than 20 persons have been feared killed and several persons declared missing after herdsmen attacked Tse Agudu in Mbawa Council Ward, Guma LGA Area of Benue State.

The armed men invaded the village at about 8am on Tuesday, setting over 67 houses on fire.

It was gathered that the attackers, numbering over 30 stormed the village with sophisticated weapons and were shooting people at sight.

A bush meat vendor in the village told newsmen on phone that the entire village is now empty as residents have deserted their homes for the intruders, who are feasting on their farm produce with their cattle.

Just yesterday, over 53 persons were killed in separate attacks in Gwer East and Guma LGAs of the state.

The development forced the state governor, Samuel Ortom, to cut short his 12-day vacation.