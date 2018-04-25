Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Onitsha, Eastern Gateway, has expressed worry over the state of the Nigerian nation, saying that something urgent should be done in the area of security, health, power, roads and employment, to save the nation from total collapse.

The church also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to stop blaming the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan for the woes of the country but should consolidate on Jonathan’s achievements and legacies, like the process of educating herdsmen which the former president started.

Bishop of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Onitsha, Rt. Rev. Livinus Biereonwu Onugha, spoke in Onitsha in an address he presented during the 16th Annual Diocesean Synod 2018, which held at All Saints Methodist Church Onitsha.

“It still beats my imagination how the All Progressives Congress, APC, government of President Muhammadu Buhari is not consolidating on the legacies of Goodluck Jonathan who started the process of educating the herdsmen, by establishing schools for them. At this digital age, the APC government is encouraging herdsmen to continue to wander from place to place in rearing flocks.

“The core north has governed this nation more than any other but unfortunately, we have more uneducated youths in the north than any other place in Nigeria.”