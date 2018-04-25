President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Rev Felix Omobude, yesterday expressed concern over the continuous killing of innocent Nigerians by herdsmen as well as other criminals, and armed gangs.

This came as he disclosed that PFN had declared a one-year prayer project for peace and harmony in Nigeria, calling on Christians and non-Christians alike to join in the prayer exercise holding from May 1, 2018 to April 31 2019.

Omobude, who, in a press statement in Benin, decried the mindless blood letting in the country, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to deal with the ugly security situation.

He decried the situation where most well-meaning Nigerians were now having sleepless nights due to the wanton destruction of lives and property by herdsmen and other armed gangs, saying: ‘’We cannot continue like this as a nation and as a people. A situation where some criminally-minded people are holding the nation and Nigerians hostage is not acceptable. Every day, you hear of killings by Boko Haram, herdsmen or other armed criminal gangs operating in the country. This is barbaric and the security forces should do more to stop the senseless killings and destruction of property.

“It is time for the government to do the needful by protecting lives and property of its citizens. Perpetrators of these heinous crimes should be apprehended and adequately punished for their crimes. PFN is urging all political leaders, particularly elected government functionaries, to concentrate their efforts in arresting the ongoing human carnage in the country instead of engaging in election campaigns for 2019.

“Furthermore, the leadership of PFN and other well meaning Nigerians are worried over the continuous incarceration of the Dapchi school girl, Leah Sharibu, by the Boko Haram sect. She should not be made to continue to suffer inhuman treatment in the hands of Boko Haram members because of her refusal to renounce Christianity and accept Islam as her religion.

“However, PFN has declared a one-year prayer project for peace and harmony in Nigeria. I therefore enjoin all Christians and non-Christians alike to join in the fervent prayer exercise which will commence on May 1, 2018 and end on April 30, 2019. There is nothing God cannot do.”