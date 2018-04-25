President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to apprehend the killers two Catholic priests, Rev Fathers Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha, who were murdered in Mbalom community, Gwer West Local Government Council of Benue early today.

In a series of tweets, Buhari condoled with the Benue State Government and Mbalom community and the Bishop, priests and members of the St Ignatius’ Catholic Church.

“I extend my sincere condolences to the Govt and people of Benue State, the Mbalom community, and especially the Bishop, priests & members of the St Ignatius’ Catholic Church, whose premises was the unfortunate venue of the heinous killings of worshippers & two priests by gunmen,” he tweeted.

He described the attack on the church as vile, evil and satanic. “This latest assault on innocent persons is particularly despicable.

“Violating a place of worship, killing priests and worshippers is not only vile, evil and satanic, it is clearly calculated to stoke up religious conflict and plunge our communities into endless bloodletting.

He then vowed to arrest the gunmen whom some reports have identified as Fulani herdsmen. “I want to assure the people of Benue, and all Nigerians, that we will ensure that the assailants are apprehended and brought to justice for this vile and sacrilegious act.

On Tuesday 24 April, gunmen killed two Catholic priests, Rev Fathers Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha at the St Ignatius’ Catholic Church.

Prior the attack, Rev. Fr. Gor had before the attack written on Facebook; “Living in fear. The fulani herdsmen are still around us in Mbalom. They refuse to go. They still go grazing around us. No weapons to depend on ourselves”.