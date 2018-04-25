A Muslim Group, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has urged the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to with immediate effect, arrest the perpetrators of Tuesday killings of worshippers and Catholic Priests in Benue State.

Recall that militia men had invaded St. Ignatius Catholic Church, Ayar-Mbalom in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State, and killed 15 worshippers including two Catholic priests, Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha.

In a press statement signed by its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, he described the killings as “wicked, repulsive and barbaric.”

According to him, killing for vengeance, religious or ethnic reason is not only primitive but also sinful.

“We are constrained to observe that most of the killings around the Middle Belt area are ignited by hate speech. We therefore appeal to Nigerians to exercise caution in their utterances, to respect human life, tolerate and forgive one another. Every peaceful community is a round hole whereas vengeance is a square peg. It is therefore an alien instrument designed to cause commotion,” Akintola said.

The group however implored the IGP to bring the killers of the worshippers in St. Ignatius Catholic Church to book.

“We implore the Federal Government to do everything possible to stop the carnage in the country, particularly in Benue and Taraba,” the statement added.