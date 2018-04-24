A witness, Mr Ishaya Dauda, on Tuesday told a Federal High Court, Abuja, that the trial of former FCT Minister Bala Mohammed’s son, Samsudeen was prompted by an intelligence report.

Dauda, an Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operative, and a witness in the alleged N1.1 billion fraud case against Samsudeen, made the disclosure during cross examination.

Dauda who is the first witness called by the prosecution to prove the fraud allegation, was crossed examined by Samsudeen’s counsel, Mr Chris Uche (SAN), on whether there was a petition or complaint against his client.

“My lord, it is on record in this court, I said the EFCC received intelligence report on the defendant, the intelligence report we received led to the investigation of the defendant,” the witness said.

Dauda further told the court that the anti-graft agency received the intelligence report in 2013, adding that Samsudeen was arrested in 2016.

The witness who is also testifying for the prosecution in a case against Bala Mohammed at the High Court of the FCT, admitted receiving an intelligence report and petition against the ex-FCT Minister in 2013.

He said it was not until 2016, that Mohammed and his son were arrested, adding that he didn’t know who was first arrested between Mohammed and Samsudeen.

Uche tendered an extra judicial statement he made on May 17, 2017, which the court admitted in evidence as an exhibit.

Earlier, the court admitted in evidence, three sets of documents produced by the prosecution and tendered by the defence counsel.

The documents included a Certificate of Incorporation, Form CAC 2, Memoranda and Articles of Association.

Newsmen recall that Shamsudeen was arraigned alongside four companies linked to his family, on an alleged 15-count charge bordering on money laundering amounting to N1.1 billion.

The EFCC is accusing the ex-minister’s son of making cash payments above statutory limits for construction and purchase of properties in various parts of Abuja.

He is alleged to have paid various cash sums of money beyond the limit set by the Money Laundering Act for the purchase of houses without going through a financial institution.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, adjourned the case until June 12 and 13 for continuation.