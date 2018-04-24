Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed on Tuesday approved the appointment of Abdul-Azeez Muhammad as Special Assistant on Fulani Affairs to represent Miyetti-Allah in his administration.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Isiaka Gold, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday in Ilorin, the State capital.

According to the statement, the appointment was driven by Governor Ahmed’s commitment to ensure harmonious relationship between herdsmen, farmers and other segments of the society.

It said that the appointment would also serve to ease communication between members of Miyetti-Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), the government and local farmers in the State.

The statement recalled that the decision to appoint a Special Assistant on Fulani Affairs was reached at the enlarged meeting of the State Security Committee held recently.