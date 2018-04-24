The senator representing Kogi west, Dino Melaye, has been arrested — a second time on Tuesday — by officers of the Nigeria police force.

The senator was arrested around 7:30pm at Zankili Medical Center, Abuja, where he is being treated for injuries sustained when he jumped out of a moving vehicle in a bid to escape.

The police are, however, yet to take the senator away from the hospital as he is still being treated.

Sources at the hospital told newsmen that the security operatives have taken custody of the room he is in.

Movement is being restricted in some parts of the hospital.