Malam Murtala Garba, President, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has challenged critics to produce evidence where President Muhammadu Buhari portrayed the Nigerian youths as being lazy.

Garba, in statement on Tuesday in Abuja, blamed a section of the media and critics for descending on Buhari for allegedly describing Nigerian youths as lazy in a London round-table.

He offered a gift of N1 million to anybody that would identify where the word lazy was hidden in the statement made by the President.

The youth leader said that his cell phone line was bombarded by youth groups across the country on the need to react on the alleged lazy youths comment on Nigeria youths by Buhari.

Garba said he took time to review the video several times to enable him react appropriately but was shocked to discover that the lazy youths comment was just an imagination of mischief makers.

He said that the word lazy never existed throughout President Buhari’s round-table discussion in London and challenged critics to show evidence where he mentioned the word lazy while commenting on Nigerian youths in London.

The NYCN boss insisted that Buhari did not use the word ‘lazy’ in his speech, adding that the president’s description of the Nigerian situation regarding its youths was apt and precise.

Garba said that there were many youths functioning as political thugs as the 2019 general elections approached and they have started vandalising properties and disrupting political gatherings.

He said that some Nigerians are trying to run away from reality, adding “that the president had hit the nail on the head because some youths are lazy, but we don’t want to admit it.”

According to him, Buhari is not the only leader who made similar assertion about the Nigerian youth.

Garba advised the youths to abandon the counter-productive race for emergency wealth, shun betting and concentrate on education and training.

He urged youths to embrace the diversification programme of Buhari to generate wealth.

“It is unfortunate that some Nigerian youths prefer lips services like the youth will take us to the moon which adds nothing to their welfare.

Garba, however, admonished parents and guardians to inculcate core values of honesty, dignity and diligence in their off-springs.