The Nigerian Army on Tuesday said its troops destroyed a Boko Haram insurgent’s Improvised Explosive Device (IED) factory at Buk village in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State in its ongoing clearance operation.

Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, the Director, Army Public Relations, said in a statement in Maiduguri that the troops on Sunday destroyed the insurgents’ camp, killed a number of them and rescued some persons from captivity.

Chukwu said: “Troops of 27 Task Force Brigade in conjunction with the Nigerian Air Force and Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in the ongoing clearance operation destroyed another Boko Haram enclave.

“During the operation, some members of the Boko Haram terrorists were neutralised while others fled the scene following the superior fire power of the troops.”

“Five aged women held hostage by the terrorists were also freed during the operation. Unfortunately, two soldiers sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at a military facility.”

Chukwu said that the troops also recovered one truck, one gun truck, three motorcycles and one tricycle.

The army spokesman added that a bunker and an IED factory were destroyed by the troops during the operation.