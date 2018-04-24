Akwa Ibom Government has urged the Federal Government to refund the state money it spent on the reconstruction of federal roads in the state.

The state Commissioner for Works, Mr Ephraim Inyangeyen, made the appeal in an interaction with newsmen in Uyo on Monday.

Inyageyen said that of the N140 billion owed the state, the Federal Government had approved the refund N70 billion after the certification of the roads.

He said that payment of the entire sum would have facilitated the completion of the ongoing 25-km Uyo-Ikot Ekpene Road also being undertaken by the state government.

“For several of the Federal Government roads constructed by the Akwa Ibom Government, the Federal government is owing us N140 billion.

“They have assessed and certified the federal roads constructed by the state and made approval for an initial refund of N70 billion; not even a kobo has been refunded till date.”

He also said that the state government would not allow any company lay pipes or cables along the ongoing Uyo-Ikot Ekpene-Aba Road without payment of revenue to the state government.

He assured Akwa Ibom people that the Uyo-Ikot Ekpene Road recently rumoured to have been abandoned would soon be completed.

“Any moment from now, Uyo-Ikot Ekpene Road once considered abandoned, will be completed to at least kilometer 23, which is the last roundabout before the Sheraton by 4-points Hotel.”

He said that the remaining two kms would be completed by Sept. 23.

He used the occasion to affirm an earlier pledge that the state government would inaugurate 34 new roads by May 29, as part of activities to mark the third anniversary of the administration.