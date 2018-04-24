Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has promised to reward excellence among the corps members and provide the enabling environment for them to succeed during their service year.

Emmanuel gave the promise on Monday during the swearing-in of 2,296 corps members posted to the state at Ikot Itie Udung in Nsit Atai Local Government Area.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Moses Ekpo, encouraged the corps members to be worthy ambassadors of the scheme, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

He gave assurance that their lives and property would be safe during their stay in the state, stressing that state government would continue to improve facilities in the camp.

The governor said the deployment of corps members to the state was an opportunity for them to contribute their quota to the development of the state.

Emmanuel warned them against involvement in risky behaviours.

“The government will not relent in providing the enabling environment for you to succeed and also sustain its tradition of rewarding excellence through awards and recognition.

“I, therefore, admonish you to exhibit character of worthy ambassadors and indeed leaders of tomorrow to earn these accolades

“I assure you that your lives and property will be safe while you are here.

“Let me warn that you should not indulge in risky behaviours that may be detrimental to your lives while we continue in our efforts to improve on the camp facilities.

“I urge you to make do with what is available and guard them jealously,’’ Emmanuel said.

Earlier, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Julius Amusan, said the scheme was designed to mould the corps members into responsible citizens.

Amusan encouraged the corps members to actively participate in the training programmes during the three-week exercise.

He said that the camp officials were fully prepared for the contents of the orientation programme, including from leadership and citizenship training, skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development, among others.

The coordinator said that the increase in the population of corps members deployed to the state would put pressure on the hostel accommodation and other existing facilities in the camp.

He, therefore, appealed to the state governor to complete the projects in the camp to alleviate their difficulties.

“We registered a total of 2,296 corps members comprising 1,143 males and 1,153 females.

“This figure cuts across the disciplines of Medicine, Pharmacy, Engineering, Sciences, Social Science, Education, Finance, Administration and Humanities

“Assuredly, Akwa Ibom State will benefit immensely from the pool of their knowledge.

“The increase in population of corps members deployed to the state has significantly exerted pressure on the existing facilities in the camp,’’ he said.