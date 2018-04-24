Private investigator to Special Presidential Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Evangelist Victor Uwajeh, has promised to recover all looted funds and property, no matter where they are hidden.

Uwajeh in a statement, yesterday, in Abuja, however, asked for the cooperation of National Assembly and judiciary in this regard.

The international private investigator said: “President Muhammadu Buhari’s relentless efforts have yielded great success in curbing corruption and impunity in Nigeria. It is no longer business as usual. The government has made looting unattractive and the indication is that the rate of acquisition of foreign assets has dropped drastically.

“I wish to state that we will recover all foreign property and funds of politically exposed persons, their allies and cronies no matter the jurisdiction. We will trace and return all tax payers funds and ill gotten property stolen from the commonwealth of Nigeria.

“The war on corruption is a collective one. We seek the cooperation of the judiciary and National Assembly in this arduous task. The war against corruption is a tough one, but we are tested professionals that are immune to blackmail and intimidation.”

Uwajeh thanked President Buhari and Okoi Obono Obla, Chairman, Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property, for the opportunity given him (Uwajeh) to serve his fatherland.