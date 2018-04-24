Anka emirate council in Zamfara State has decried what it described as the late military’s late response to killings in the area and declared three days mourning, fasting and prayers for those killed in the herdsmen attacks and to seek God’s intervention over insecurity.

Gunmen, Wednesday, attacked Kuru-Kuru and Jarkuka villages in the area, killed 26 people and injured many. Two weeks earlier, no fewer than 30 people were killed in a similar attack on Bawar-Daji village in area.

Waziri of Anka, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa, told newsmen that the measures were taken at a meeting of the emirate council and stakeholders.

He said: “We held several meetings with our people and all stakeholders in Anka emirate. We have declared three days mourning.

“We also urge our people to carry out three days fasting to seek Allah’s intervention in security challenges in the area.

“We are so disturbed over this issue, we noticed negligence from security agencies, because the agencies mostly come at late hour when the damage has been done.

“We are calling on government to re-double its efforts in addressing the challenges. We urged our people to ensure intensified surveillance and report any suspicious movement and activities to the authorities in order to address the situation.”

Inuwa pointed out that security personnel were poorly equipped to face the sophisticated weapons used by hoodlums.